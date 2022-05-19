Man Dies After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte, Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after being fatally shot in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to Blackhawk Road, off of North Tryon Street, around 12:45 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers at the scene initiated life-saving efforts while waiting for Medic to arrive. Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died due to their injuries from the assault at 1:20 a.m., according to medical staff.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.