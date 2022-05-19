The Snark: RHONJ Reunion, Megan Fox and MGK & Weird News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On the season premiere of “Welcome to Plathville,” Micah has moved far away from his previous fundamentalist Christian life in Georgia. He’s in L.A. and experimenting.

On the third and final part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion,” Teresa Guidice’s new boyfriend Louie shared how being in the spotlight and having his toxic past brought up on TV hurt him. Plus, Andy Cohen is tired of all of ’em and has a breakdown.

CNN will air a docuseries on the rise and fall of the game app HQ Trivia.

Finally, a drunk guy tries to hide under a blanket and Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are still weirdos.

