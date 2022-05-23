Charlotte Checkers Advance To Third Round Of The Calder Cup Playoffs

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — After earning a first-round bye and defeating Bridgeport in Round 2, the Checkers continue their championship defense against the Springfield Thunderbirds. This is the Checkers’ toughest challenge yet, as the Checkers earned the regular season’s Atlantic Division title over Springfield on a tiebreaker.

This series opens with two games in Springfield before the Checkers’ home-ice advantage kicks in for the remainder of the best-of-five series. The first game at Bojangles Coliseum will take place Saturday, May 28, at 6 p.m, followed by “if necessary” Games 4 and 5 the following Sunday and Tuesday.

Home ice has been a huge advantage to the Checkers since returning to Bojangles Coliseum, and they need your help to keep that going! The team’s popular Family 4-pack, featuring $18 tickets when purchasing four or more, is back for Game 3, while Games 4 and 5 will feature $3 domestic draught beer. Visit charlottecheckers.com for the most up-to-date information on all playoff games and promotions.

See the Checkers this Saturday, May 28th at Bojangles Coliseum as they try to bring another championship to Charlotte! Ticket information here.