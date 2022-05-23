One Dead, Two Hurt After Shooting And Car Chase In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting and car chase that ended in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers, along with fire officials and Medic, responded to Burkland Drive, off of North Wendover Road, in southeast Charlotte around 1:30 a.m. after an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

Upon arrival, officers located two injured people as well as a vehicle fleeing the scene sparking a car chase which ended on Briarwood Drive, off of The Plaza. Inside the vehicle, police located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene but is in custody after a foot chase and K-9 track, police say.

The two people who suffered from gunshot wounds during the initial call for service were transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.