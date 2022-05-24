Tasty Tuesday: Memorial Day Recipes with Chef Mara

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Mara from The Foodie School shares her take on burgers and dogs ahead of Memorial Day.

Red, White & Bleu Slaw

Ingredients

¼ Head Red Cabbage, shredded

¼ Head Green Cabbage, shredded

1 Pear, cut into slivers

1/4 Cup Red Onion, sliced very thin and soaked in cold water

1/3 Cup Slivered Almonds, plus 2 Tbsp. for garnish

4 oz. Package Bleu Cheese, crumbled

1/3 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tbsp. Shallot, minced

1 Clove Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. Sugar

2 tsp. Whole Grain Mustard

½ Cup Canola Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

In a colander over a large mixing bowl, toss together both cabbages, salt lightly. Store pear in water bath with a little lemon juice until ready to use so it does not turn brown. In a blender, add vinegar, sugar, shallot, garlic, and mustard. Process until shallot and garlic is minced. Slowly drizzle in oil while whisking to form an emulsion. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Squeeze excess moisture out of cabbage and place in the large bowl. Add pears and red onion to cabbage mixture, toss with vinaigrette. Garnish with almonds and bleu cheese.

Prep/Equipment

Prep Ahead : Slice Red Onion, soak in cold water

: Slice Red Onion, soak in cold water Vitamix

Mandoline/Cut Gloves

Colander/Lg. Bowl/Dry Towels

Cupcake Sliders

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

½ cup sour cream

½ cup whole milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a muffin tin with cupcake liners. In a large bowl, cream together sugar and butter until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla and mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Slowly sour cream and flour mixture into sugar and eggs. Distribute batter evenly among cupcake liners and place in the oven. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Place on a cooling rack for 10 minutes. Pop cupcakes out of the pan and let them finish cooling on the rack for another 10 minutes.

Chocolate Fudge Icing Ingredients

1 ½ cup butter

1 cup corn syrup

¾ tsp salt

1 ½ tsp vanilla

3 cups cocoa powder

1 cup milk

3 pounds powdered sugar- sifted

Directions

Cream the butter. Add corn syrup, salt, and vanilla and blend. Stir in cocoa powder. Add milk, powdered sugar alternately. Beating until smooth and creamy after each addition.

To assemble: Gently cut the cupcake in half horizontally. Pipe some of the fudge icing on the bottom half of the cupcake. Turn the upper half of the cupcake upside down and place on the icing. Garnish with creative toppings. (Kiwi = pickles, Strawberries = tomatoes, Mango or Papaya = cheese, etc.)

Prep/Equipment