Isolated Severe Storms Possible Thursday PM & Friday AM

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy. Low: Low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Scattered showers through the day – increasing late Thursday through the first half of Friday. Highs near 80 degrees.

Friday: AM showers with isolated strong storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny, dry and beautiful with highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

Notes:

– NWS has confirmed a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Chester County Monday evening. Estimated peak winds of 75 mph.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin