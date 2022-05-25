Isolated Severe Storms Possible Thursday PM & Friday AM
Drying out with a beautiful holiday weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy. Low: Low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers through the day – increasing late Thursday through the first half of Friday. Highs near 80 degrees.
Friday: AM showers with isolated strong storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Sunny, dry and beautiful with highs near 80 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.
Notes:
– NWS has confirmed a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Chester County Monday evening. Estimated peak winds of 75 mph.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin