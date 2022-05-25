New Names For Fort Bragg, 8 Other Army Bases Recommended

WASHINGTON — An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that now commemorate Confederate officers.

Among the recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty, and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The list also includes naming bases for the first time after Black soldiers and women.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.