NC Attorney General Stein Out Of Hospital Following Stroke

The Latest (5/26/22):
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has left a Raleigh hospital after being treated earlier this week for what he called a “minor stroke.”
Stein’s office confirmed his release Wednesday.
He said Tuesday that doctors had removed a small blood clot and that he had no lingering effects.
The 55-year-old Democrat wrote that he had stroke-like symptoms Monday night after he and his wife walked the family dog.
Stein tweeted out the couple celebrating their anniversary Wednesday at a Raleigh restaurant.
Stein is a former state senator who’s been considered a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate to succeed term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper.