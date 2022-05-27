Tree Toppled In Storm Kills Woman, 78, In South Carolina

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Authorities say a 78-year-old woman sitting on the porch of her daughter’s South Carolina home was killed when a storm toppled a tree on to the house.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Thelma Jordan Carroll was pronounced dead at the home in Gaffney.

Fowler says it took fire crews and a towing company more than 2 1/2 hours to remove the tree and the roof of the porch that collapsed to be able to free Carroll’s daughter. She survived.

The coroner says the tree had rotted near its base and was toppled by strong winds.

There was a tornado warning at the time, but the National Weather Service is still surveying to see if a tornado caused the damage.