Hurricane Agatha Makes Landfall In Mexico

The United States will have to watch the remnants of Agatha
Kaitlin Wright,
Hurricane Agatha made landfall Monday afternoon just west of Puerto Angel, Mexico as a powerful category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. “Since record keeping began in 1949, this is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in May along the Pacific coast of Mexico.” – NHC Eastern Pacific

The remnants of Agatha will emerge into the Bay of Campeche on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a 50% chance of development. IF this develops into a tropical storm, the name will be Alex.

