Hurricane Agatha Makes Landfall In Mexico

Hurricane Agatha made landfall Monday afternoon just west of Puerto Angel, Mexico as a powerful category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. “Since record keeping began in 1949, this is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in May along the Pacific coast of Mexico.” – NHC Eastern Pacific

The remnants of Agatha will emerge into the Bay of Campeche on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a 50% chance of development. IF this develops into a tropical storm, the name will be Alex.