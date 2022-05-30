Police: Teen Shot Outside Lancaster Convenience Store, Suspect Wanted

1/2

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are searching for the man accused of shooting a teen in the chest outside a convenience store. According to detectives, they responded to the Scotchman convenience store on S. Main Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the teen was shot just after exiting the store. He was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have identified the shooter as 22-year-old Donte Jamar Townsend. They say Townsend left the scene in a white vehicle driven by 29-year-old Tyshekia Blair. Blair has since been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a violent crime. She is currently being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Warrants for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature have been issued for Townsend’s arrest according to police. They say Townsend should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Police or 911.