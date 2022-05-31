Cruises Ships To No Longer Depart From Charleston After 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cruise ships will no longer start their journeys from Charleston by the end of 2024.

The South Carolina Ports Authority decided to not renew a deal with Carnival Cruise Line that allowed cruises to begin and end from the Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston.

Cruise ships can continue to dock at Charleston, but only for brief, same-day port of call stops.

The State Ports Authority says it will no longer work on plans to redevelop a warehouse at the Union Pier into a cruise terminal.

Permits to start the project have been tied up for years by lawsuits from conservation and historical preservation groups.

Instead, the authority said it will look into selling the land it owns to a private developer.