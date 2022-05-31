Early Voting Starts For First Time In South Carolina Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina begins regular early voting across the state for the first time Tuesday.

Legislators passed and the governor signed into law a bill allowing anyone to cast a ballot without an excuse for the two weeks before Election Day in the same way they would by going to the polls.

South Carolina’s primaries are June 14 and early voting is available Monday through Friday.

The procedure to vote is just the same as on Election Day.

Counties are required to have at least one polling place open.

Some smaller counties will have multiple locations, while some larger counties have one site at the county election office.

A list of sites is on the South Carolina Election Commission’s website.