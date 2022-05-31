Police: 33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte shooting left one man dead Monday night, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Deep Rock Circle, off of Nations Ford Road, around 11 p.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began life saving measures on the victim until members of the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic took over. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Demarcus Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.