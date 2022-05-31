Police: Two Men Shot, Injured In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men were shot and injured in Statesville Monday night, according to police.

The police department received a call around 9 p.m. that two men were admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both individuals at the hospital have undergone treatment for their injuries.

Through an investigation, officers determined that the incident happened on Gay Street, off of Salisbury Road.

The incident is currently an active investigation with the Statesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.