Talking With The Stars of The New CW Series “Tom Swift”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Swift was first introduced in season two of Nancy Drew. Now, the character is getting his own spinoff on The CW.

The series follows the adventures of a young, billionaire inventor who takes over his dad’s enterprise after his father’s disappearance.

Derek James talked with the show’s stars, Tian Richards (Tom Swift) and Ashleigh Murray (Zenzi) about the new series and what it was like filming the show together.

“Tom Swift” airs Tuesday night at 9 on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW