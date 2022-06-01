BTS Visits White House To Discuss Combating Hate Crime Surge
WASHINGTON — K-Pop sensation BTS visited the White House to discuss combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans with President Joe Biden.
Its appearance Tuesday brought superstar sizzle to an otherwise sad and scary topic.
Band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily briefing with reporters on the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The band said it was “devastated by the recent surge” of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans.
They had a closed-door, Oval Office meeting with Biden later Tuesday.