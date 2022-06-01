BTS Visits White House To Discuss Combating Hate Crime Surge

1/3 Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS from left, Jimin, RM, Jin, and J-Hope, join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2/3 RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3/3 Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS, from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)





WASHINGTON — K-Pop sensation BTS visited the White House to discuss combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans with President Joe Biden.

Its appearance Tuesday brought superstar sizzle to an otherwise sad and scary topic.

Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.🫰💜

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/PZd8Ox2Kea — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022

Band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily briefing with reporters on the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Tune in for a briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre featuring BTS. https://t.co/QGhOALWQgr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2022

The band said it was “devastated by the recent surge” of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans.

They had a closed-door, Oval Office meeting with Biden later Tuesday.