Man Found Fatally Shot, Two Arrested After Call For Drag Racing In East Charlotte

1/2 Ibn Reid

2/2 Kedar Rogers



The Latest (6/1/22):

Two people have been arrested in connection to the fatal east Charlotte shooting of a 21-year-old that happened Monday night, police say.

Through an investigation, assistance from multiple patrol divisions, and tips from community members, detectives identified two persons involved in the homicide case of Donald Taylor, the identified victim. Detectives then obtained a murder arrest warrant for 22-year-old Kedar Rogers and an accessory after murder arrest warrant for 29-year-old Ibn Reid.

Both suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning by police and brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

At the conclusion of the interviews, both suspects were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story (5/31/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was found fatally shot after police responded to an east Charlotte call for drag racing late Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers responded to Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road around 11:40 p.m. after receiving a drag racing disturbance call for service.

While officers were at the scene, shots were fired at a location across the street from them and then several vehicles took off.

Officers responded to where the shots were fired and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead by Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.