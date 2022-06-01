Mom Arrested In NY For South Charlotte Drowning Death Of Son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mom was arrested in New York for the south Charlotte drowning death of her son in March, according to police.

The investigation started when an off-duty officer was approached by a woman on March 12, around 9 a.m., at Park Road Park. The woman informed the officer that her child was unresponsive in the pond.

The officer located 3-year-old Jonathan Suero and performed CPR until Medic arrived. The child was pronounced dead at Atrium Main.

After a thorough investigation, homicide detectives obtained a murder warrant for 29-year-old Natalia Suero on May 26. Two days later, she was arrested in Westchester County, New York by authorities.

CMPD is working with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and officials in New York on the extradition of Natalie Suero back to Charlotte.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.