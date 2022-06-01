Teen Shot During Attempted Robbery Took A Stand Against Violence, Friends Say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob a teenager, and shot him in the head Sunday evening.

Friends say John Morales was walking with a group of friends along First Run Circle in East Charlotte when the attack happened. Charles Robinson with the group, ‘One Time Ink’, says Morales was a student at North Mecklenburg High School who had big dreams of going to college and becoming a football star.

“This kid worked hard, and believed in himself. He has a positive attitude, and part of a stop the violence group. He always thought, ‘what can I do to avoid this situation?’ And, now he too has lost his life in this city,” says Robinson.

CMPD has not released a description of a suspect despite the fact the crime happened in broad daylight, and in front of a group of people.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case, to call Crimestoppers.

Morales’ family has created a Gofundme account to help with funeral arrangements. Click the link below if you’d like to help.

