South Carolina Man Collects $183,287 Cash 5 Jackpot

SHELBY, N.C. (News Release) — Bradley Smith of Cowpens, S.C. tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $183,287 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing.

Smith bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Swifty’s on North Post Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $130,155.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $110,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in North Carolina in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.