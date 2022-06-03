Beautiful Weekend With Low Humidity

It will be a beautiful weekend with high pressure building in. Expect plenty of sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the 80s across the Piedmont and 70s in the Mountains. Temperatures will quickly warm to 90+ through the middle of next week.

Tropical update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is still very disorganized as it brings relentless rain to south Florida. Regardless of development or not, this is no threat the the WCCB Charlotte area.