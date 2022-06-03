Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 24-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times by bail bond agents attempting to take him into custody in Gastonia Friday, police say.

The Gastonia Police Department responded outside of a home on Diane 29 Theater Road, off of Edgewood Road, around 6:40 a.m. after a call about the shooting.

At the scene, officers located Dalton Lewis, 24, in a car in the driveway suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital following the shooting where he later died.

A woman was also inside the car at the time of the shooting and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives say during their investigation they learned that five individuals from a bail bond agency had responded to the home on Diane Theater Road looking for Lewis.

The bail bonds agents came across Lewis in his car and during the encounter at least one bail bond agent shot Lewis.

The death investigation is active and ongoing.