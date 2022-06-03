The Bright Spot: Wild Hope Farm’s Annual MusicFest Celebrating National Trails Day

CHESTER, SC – Saturday is National Trails Day. In celebration, Carolina Thread Trails will be hosting a variety of guided tours, hikes, paddles and biking adventures across their 15 county network of greenways, trails, and blueways.

Wild Hope Farms in Chester will be hosting MusicFest celebrating all things local to cap off the day. 10% of the proceeds will go to Carolina Thread Trails. Tickets are $40. Kids under 10 are free.

There will also be guided nature walks, farm tours, a variety of vendors, food trucks, beer/wine trailers, and lawn games. The fun kicks off at 3 pm with live music from 4 pm until 7:45 pm.

Wild Hope Farm is a certified USDA organic farm located in Chester, SC. Their vision is to bring high-quality fresh food to the local community through sustainable farming. There are no pesticides, fertilizers or tillers used in their farming practices.

They recently installed solar panels in their continued effort to use renewable energy sources. Their goal is to achieve net-zero energy consumption. Currently, there are 13 acres dedicated to organizing farming of a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and pasture-raised hens.

They sell their produce through a CSA program, as well as at the Uptown Charlotte and Matthews Farmers Markets on Saturdays from 8am – 12pm. The property is located on more than 200 acres filled with walking trails, a 10-acre pond, greenhouses, and even areas to camp.

They host a variety of farm-to-table, educational and musical events throughout the year, as well as offer farm tours. You can find more information about Wild Hope Farm and this weekend’s MusicFest here.