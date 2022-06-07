Tasty Tuesday: No Churn Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re celebrating chocolate ice cream day with Chef Mara from The Foodie School.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Ingredients
- 6 Egg Yolks
- 4 oz. Sugar (1/2 cup)
- 1 Cup Milk
- 1 Cup Half and Half
- 1 ½ tsp. Vanilla (or 1 vanilla bean)
- 3 oz. Chocolate Chips
Directions
- Combine half of the sugar and egg yolks in a stainless steel bowl and whip until thick and light.
- Add remaining half of the sugar to the milk and half and half. Scald the milk (heat until lightly foamy, but not boiling)
- Temper the eggs by pouring a little of the hot milk mixture into the eggs and whipping quickly. You may now add the remainder of the milk mixture.
- Place the bowl of all ingredients in a stainless steel bowl and place over a pot of gently simmering water. Stir constantly until a nappé consistency is achieved (can coat the back of a spoon). Never heat over 185° or mixture will curdle. Stir in Chocolate Chips to melt.
- Immediately remove from heat and place bowl in an ice bath. Stir in vanilla. Strain if necessary.
- Once cool, spin custard in an ice cream maker on the ice cream setting. Place in a clean container and place in the freezer until frozen.
No Churn Ice Cream
Ingredients
· One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
· 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
· Pinch fine salt
· 2 cups heavy cream, cold
· 6 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed
· 1/4 cup chocolate chips
· 1/4 cup ganache
Directions
1. Whisk together the condensed milk, vanilla and salt in a large bowl; set aside.
2. Whip the cream with a mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold about 1 cup of the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold the lightened mixture into the whipped cream until well blended. Pour into a chilled 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, and freeze, covered, until thick and creamy, like soft-serve, about 2 hours. Swirl in cookies, chocolate chips, and ganache with a spoon. Continue to freeze, covered, until solid and scoopable, about 3 hours more.