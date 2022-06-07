Tasty Tuesday: No Churn Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re celebrating chocolate ice cream day with Chef Mara from The Foodie School.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Ingredients

6 Egg Yolks

4 oz. Sugar (1/2 cup)

1 Cup Milk

1 Cup Half and Half

1 ½ tsp. Vanilla (or 1 vanilla bean)

3 oz. Chocolate Chips

Directions

Combine half of the sugar and egg yolks in a stainless steel bowl and whip until thick and light. Add remaining half of the sugar to the milk and half and half. Scald the milk (heat until lightly foamy, but not boiling) Temper the eggs by pouring a little of the hot milk mixture into the eggs and whipping quickly. You may now add the remainder of the milk mixture. Place the bowl of all ingredients in a stainless steel bowl and place over a pot of gently simmering water. Stir constantly until a nappé consistency is achieved (can coat the back of a spoon). Never heat over 185° or mixture will curdle. Stir in Chocolate Chips to melt. Immediately remove from heat and place bowl in an ice bath. Stir in vanilla. Strain if necessary. Once cool, spin custard in an ice cream maker on the ice cream setting. Place in a clean container and place in the freezer until frozen.

No Churn Ice Cream

Ingredients

· One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

· 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

· Pinch fine salt

· 2 cups heavy cream, cold

· 6 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed

· 1/4 cup chocolate chips

· 1/4 cup ganache

Directions

1. Whisk together the condensed milk, vanilla and salt in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Whip the cream with a mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold about 1 cup of the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold the lightened mixture into the whipped cream until well blended. Pour into a chilled 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, and freeze, covered, until thick and creamy, like soft-serve, about 2 hours. Swirl in cookies, chocolate chips, and ganache with a spoon. Continue to freeze, covered, until solid and scoopable, about 3 hours more.