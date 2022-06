CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000, for information leading up to the arrest of Terry Lomick.

Lomick, 41, is wanted by the Gastonia Police Department for an alleged murder that occurred on May, 27th 2022.

According to a news release, Lomick is a known bloods gang member. Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be emailed to the US Marshal’s 24-hour service line at 313-20-6458.

Tips may also be submitted by scanning the QR code below: