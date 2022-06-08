Police: 2 Men Wanted After Deadly Shooting In Monroe

1/2 Leon Allen Jr.

2/2 Deondre Leach



MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are searching for two “armed and dangerous” suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on East Green Street in Monroe, N.C.

At the scene, police located Darius Threat with a fatal gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives determined Leon Allen Jr. and Deondre Leach were both involved in the shooting.

Police say warrants are being obtained for Allen for 1st Degree Murder, and for Leah, Accessory After the Fact.

Detectives say both men are considered armed and dangerous and citizens should use extreme caution if they should come in contact with them.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.