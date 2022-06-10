Few Weekend Showers With A Building Heat Wave Next Week

Discussion:

Humidity will increase through the day Saturday with a weak system lifting north across the area. Widely scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening – severe weather is not expected at this time. An intense ridge of high pressure will slide into the southeast beginning Sunday which will bring a return of the 90s. Temperatures top out in the upper 90s beginning Monday with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the triple digits. * See previous records in notes below.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Increasing humidity. Widely scattered PM showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, dry and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.