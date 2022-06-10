Few Weekend Showers With A Building Heat Wave Next Week

HOT next week with heat indices in the triple digits
Kaitlin Wright,

Discussion:
Humidity will increase through the day Saturday with a weak system lifting north across the area. Widely scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening – severe weather is not expected at this time. An intense ridge of high pressure will slide into the southeast beginning Sunday which will bring a return of the 90s. Temperatures top out in the upper 90s beginning Monday with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the triple digits. * See previous records in notes below.

Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Increasing humidity. Widely scattered PM showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, dry and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: HOT!! High: 98. Heat index: 100+
Tuesday: HOT!! Isolated PM showers and storms. High: 99. Heat index: 100+

Tropics:
All quiet in the tropics right now.

Notes:
– Heat advisory and heat warning criteria’s are different from region to region. For most of the WCCB Charlotte area – a HEAT ADVISORY will be issued if heat index values are expected to reach 105 -109. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will be issued if heat index values are expected to reach 110+. We will LIKELY see a Heat Advisory and possibly an Excessive Heat Warning issue for portions of the area starting next week.
– The last time we hit 100 degrees was June 2015
– The last time we hit 99 degrees was October 2019
– Record high for 6/13 is 97 set in 1958
– Record high for 6/14 is 99 set in 1958
– Record high for 6/15 is 99 set in 2015
– Record high for 6/16 is 99 set in 2015
– Record high for 6/17 is 99 set in 2015