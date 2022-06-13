AP: Jan. 6 Panel Hears: Trump ‘Detached From Reality’ In Defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power.

That’s the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr’s testimony presented at Monday’s House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud.

The panel says Trump’s falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.