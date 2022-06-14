Hornets Donate $25,000 To Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation announced Tuesday that is has donated $25,000 to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, Inc. as its annual Hunger Grant.
Officials say this donation was made to help the Mecklenburg County-based organization purchase a new vehicle for its robust Meals on Wheels program.
“Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays is an incredible organization that has been ensuring all residents across Charlotte have access to nutritious food for decades,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays with purchasing a new vehicle, which we hope will enable them to transport even more meals and groceries to our neighbors in need.
Officials say Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays, two leading hunger-fighting organizations in the Charlotte area, merged in early 2021.
Together, the organizations are attempting to tackle food insecurity in Charlotte through a network of food pantries, plus home grocery and meal delivery services.
By increasing access to fresh, healthy food, officials say Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays aims to make sure that everyone’s hunger needs are met in a way that they need it.
In 2021, officials say the organization provided groceries to over 75,000 people and delivered nearly 120,000 meals.
“We are very thankful for the generous donation from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation,” said Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays CEO Tina Postel. “Delivering food to those who are unable to obtain or prepare their own meals is so important, and this vehicle will help us reach even more individuals in the Charlotte community. Our Meals on Wheels program is about so much more than just the food – it’s also about providing human connection to the isolated and lonely and peace of mind to their families.”