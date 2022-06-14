Hornets Donate $25,000 To Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation announced Tuesday that is has donated $25,000 to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, Inc. as its annual Hunger Grant.

Officials say this donation was made to help the Mecklenburg County-based organization purchase a new vehicle for its robust Meals on Wheels program.

“Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays is an incredible organization that has been ensuring all residents across Charlotte have access to nutritious food for decades,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays with purchasing a new vehicle, which we hope will enable them to transport even more meals and groceries to our neighbors in need.

Officials say Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays, two leading hunger-fighting organizations in the Charlotte area, merged in early 2021.

Together, the organizations are attempting to tackle food insecurity in Charlotte through a network of food pantries, plus home grocery and meal delivery services.

By increasing access to fresh, healthy food, officials say Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays aims to make sure that everyone’s hunger needs are met in a way that they need it.

In 2021, officials say the organization provided groceries to over 75,000 people and delivered nearly 120,000 meals.