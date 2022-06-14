Cooper Signs NC Medical Marijauna Bill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – NC Governor Roy Cooper signs a bill that addresses arson, drugs, and insurance. Cooper had signed three bills into law, including one that addresses federally approved medicines that contain marijuana or its active ingredient and another that increases arson punishments.

The bills signed Tuesday, June 14th are the first that the Democratic governor has received – and signed – since the legislature’s annual work session began last month.

The prescription drug bill alters the state’s Controlled Substances Act so that drugs containing marijuana and THC automatically becomes lawful if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the drug and other

changes are made.

The legislation doesn’t legalize marijuana for general use.