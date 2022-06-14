Rescued Baby Emu Gets Wheelchair | VIDEO

1/6

FRANKLIN, N.C. — A 2-month-old special needs emu named Lemu was rescued by a North Carolina sanctuary and gifted a wheelchair.

Lemu was rescued by Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary (BVFAS) of Franklin, N.C. in very poor condition.

Officials say Lemu was found in Wisconsin, where he was kept in a tote bag with a slipped tendon and was half the size of his other siblings.

Rhonda, the Founder of BVFAS for special needs animals, says no rehab was done and she believes there is more to the story.

Rhonda then put out a plea for transport via social media, to get Lemu from Wisconsin to North Carolina.

Through the help of her loyal followers, officials say the emu was successfully transported to BVFAS.

Once there, Rhonda says Lemu still needed a device to help him get back on his feet and aid him in his rehab recovery journey.

With seven BVFAS goats already in wheelchairs, Rhonda says her team knew just what to do.

Walkin’ Pets provided Lemu with a fully supportive wheelchair to help him take his very first steps and to help him learn how to live independently with others at the sanctuary.

Officials say the wheelchair now allows Lemu to live a life that is suitable for him and his special needs.

Click to watch Lemu take off running in his newly gifted wheelchair on YouTube.