AP: Nipsey Hussle’s Last moments Detailed As Murder Trial Opens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles prosecutor says the killing of Nipsey Hussle was premeditated by a man charged with fatally shooting the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors during opening statements on Wednesday that Eric R. Holder had a brief conversation with Hussle that involved “snitching,” then returned minutes later and shot the rapper, who died at age 33.

Holder’s defense attorney has said the shooting was not premeditated and Holder did not commit first-degree murder as charged. If convicted, Holder could get life in prison.