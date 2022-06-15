Gastonia Police Search For Shooting Suspect Who Fled On Foot

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say they are searching for a man after he shot at a car on Wednesday leaving one person with minor injuries.

Police say the injuries are believed to be a result of glass shattering.

Officers say they saw the suspect shooting at a car in the area of North King Street and West Airline Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect then fled on foot from officers.

West Airline Avenue at Highland and West Airline Avenue at Weldon closed for police activity as officers look for the suspect.