Matthews Police Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Fraud Suspect

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who entered a T-Mobile store in Matthews and fraudulently purchased over $3,400 worth of phones and accessories.

Detectives say the man entered the phone store located at 3114 Fincher Farm Road on May 19th to make the fraudulent purchase.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lori Valdes at 704-841-6717 or lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov.