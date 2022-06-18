Motorcyclist Identified In Fatal York County Collision

The Latest:

YORK CO., S.C. — The York County Coroner released the name of the man who died Friday on SC Highway 55.

James E. Harris, 50, of Clover, S.C., was named as the deceased.

Mr. Harris attempted to make a U-turn while driving his motorcycle. He was then struck by a truck and died on the scene.

Previously(6/17/2022):

YORK CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in two-vehicle collision in York County.

According to the SC State Highway Patrol, a juvenile driving a 1998 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling east at the same time on SC Highway 55.

Troopers say the motorcyclist, yet to be identified, made an improper turn and struck the pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Troopers say the juvenile driver of the truck and their juvenile passenger were not injured in the collision.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

