CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get your backyard summertime ready with a little help from the experts. Robin and Regina Reaves from R&R Interior Design 365 stopped by the Bojangles Terrace today to teach Lauren the 3 P’s of summer.

The husband and wife design duo met in Homegoods 20 years ago! They’ve been featured in Southpark Magazine as well as some interior design blogs across the Southeast.

Facebook

Instagram