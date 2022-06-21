Gastonia Police Offering Cash Reward For information On Suspect After A Man Is Shot And Killed

GASTONIA N.C. – Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in killed in Gastonia early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a call around 1:15 a.m. on Rankin Avenue near Gastonia Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene where they found 31-year-old Keenen Deangelo of Shelby N.C, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Officers say Banner was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing, there is no further information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A cash reward is maybe be offered.