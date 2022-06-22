First Lightning Fatality in 2022
Unfortunately, the first known lightning fatality of the year occurred Wednesday morning just south of Los Angeles. A lady was walking her dogs when they were struck. Her and the dogs have died.
According to the National Lightning Safety Council “Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 6 lightning deaths by June 22. This is the latest in the year that the first lightning death has occurred.”