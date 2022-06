1/2

Charlotte has not seen an actual temperature of 101° since July 8th, 2012 – that was 3,636 days ago. Today, that count stops!

Charlotte Douglas International Airport reached 101° just before 4 pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022. This is not only the hottest temperature in nearly 10 years, this also breaks the previous record for the day of 100° set back in 2015.