Deputies: Missing Lincoln County Man Found Safe

The Latest:

Lincoln County detectives say missing 55-year-old Eddie Abernathy has been found safe in a neighboring county.

Original Story (6/22/22):

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office are asking the public’s help locating a missing man.

Deputies responded to a call on Moorland Lane near mile marker 27. The sister of 55-year-old Eddie Abernathy informed detectives he was last seen on June 15th.

Attempts to call his cell phone have failed, according to a news release.

Abernathy is described as a white male, five feet six inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eye.

Abernathy may be operating a 202 Ford pickup with a North Carolina tag that read: JDD-7110

Anyone with information is asked to call The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or call Crimestoppers at 704-736-8909