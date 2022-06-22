Tickets On Sale For The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring North Carolina AT&T State University Vs. North Carolina Central University, according to The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF).

Officials say this year’s signature HBCU rivalry game, commonly referred to as the “Aggie-Eagle Classic,” will mark the 100th anniversary of the game.

The game will kick off Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets to watch the game are available for purchase through Ticketmaster or by contacting the CSF offices at Tickets@CharlotteSports.org.

“The Charlotte Sports Foundation is honored to host this incredible rivalry game in the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of CSF. “Our staff and the team at Duke’s Mayo appreciate the importance of this rivalry and know that its influence extends past the playing field. With this in mind, we hope to create a weekend that not only is a celebration of these two schools but leaves a lasting impact on all who attend the Duke’s Mayo Classic.”

Officials say 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte, an organization that works within the community to enrich the lives of African-American youth, is helping CSF plan and execute the weekend.

“We are thrilled to partner with CSF to bring the Aggie-Eagle Classic to Charlotte as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic,” said Brian Willis, Chair of Special Events for the 100 Black Men. “We plan on hosting the biggest tailgate weekend this rivalry has ever seen and encourage everyone to make plans to be in the Queen City for the opening weekend of college football!”

Officials say outside of the game there is a full weekend of activities for fans to partake in including:

College and Career Fair.

Step Show.

Concert at the Spectrum Center.

FanFest.

History Exhibit at the Brooklyn Collective.

Officials say 2022 marks the third season with Duke’s Mayo featured as the title sponsor of the Duke’s Mayo Classic and Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“Over the last two years the games have made a positive impact on Charlotte, created fun and unique experiences for fans around the country, and have helped establish Duke’s Mayo as the Official Condiment of the Tailgate,” said Joe Tuza, President of Duke’s Mayo. “We’re looking forward to another great season of college football and, of course, the tailgating!”

Officials say the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will feature teams from the Big Ten and ACC conferences and will kick off at 12p.m. on Friday, December 30th.

For more information on fan events visit DukesMayoClassic.com.