Mecklenburg County Adopts $2.2 Billion Operating Budget For 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $2.2 billion operating budget for the Fiscal Year of 2023 in Mecklenburg County.

The new budget features a 6.7 percent increase, or $145 million, over the current 2022 operating budget.

It maintains the existing tax rate of 61.69 cents and works to achieve four broad goals including:

Fund programs and services that align with the Board’s priorities, including affordable housing, education attainment gaps, environmental leadership, Meck Pre-K, workforce development and racial disparities. Demonstrate prudent decisions to protect Mecklenburg County’s financial strength now and for the future, especially given multiple geopolitical influences. Strengthen Mecklenburg County through investments that build resiliency in the community and ensure that no one is left behind. Leverage the historic utilization of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for long-term value investments that will bring a high return and aid those most affected by COVID-19, support workers, and enhance infrastructure.

The 2023 operating budget will take effect July 1st, 2022.

Click here to view full budget information.