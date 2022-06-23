Mecklenburg County Adopts $2.2 Billion Operating Budget For 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $2.2 billion operating budget for the Fiscal Year of 2023 in Mecklenburg County.
The new budget features a 6.7 percent increase, or $145 million, over the current 2022 operating budget.
It maintains the existing tax rate of 61.69 cents and works to achieve four broad goals including:
- Fund programs and services that align with the Board’s priorities, including affordable housing, education attainment gaps, environmental leadership, Meck Pre-K, workforce development and racial disparities.
- Demonstrate prudent decisions to protect Mecklenburg County’s financial strength now and for the future, especially given multiple geopolitical influences.
- Strengthen Mecklenburg County through investments that build resiliency in the community and ensure that no one is left behind.
- Leverage the historic utilization of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for long-term value investments that will bring a high return and aid those most affected by COVID-19, support workers, and enhance infrastructure.
The 2023 operating budget will take effect July 1st, 2022.
