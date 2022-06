COLORADO SPRINGS, C.O. — In a male dominated sport, 3 notable women are among the more than 70 competitors, all hoping to tame the mountain at the 100th running of the 100th running of the most famous hill climb in the world – Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Anna Kooiman is in Colorado Springs for Bahakel Sports and caught up with these drivers who are readying to take on the mountain.

The race will be streamed live on Sunday on BahakelSports.com.