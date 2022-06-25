Colorado Springs Mayor On The Historic 100th Running Of The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, C.O. — People from all over the world are waiting for the green flag to drop on one of motorsports’ oldest and most dangerous races, The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Bahakel Sports & Entertainment host, Anna Kooiman, caught up with the mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers and Pikes Peak Hill Climb board member, Bob Gilles, as they prepare for the 100th running of the historic hill climb.

The race will be streamed live on Sunday on BahakelSports.com.