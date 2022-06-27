Advisories Have Been Initiated On Potential Tropical Cyclone Two

1/4

The first advisory has been issued for Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. This system is currently east of the Windwards Islands and will soon become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm. The next name on the list is Bonnie.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies.

Thankfully for the United States, this is no threat to us. “On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Island by late Tuesday, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.” – National Hurricane Center

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone? It is for systems that pose a threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. It is the National Hurricane Center’s way of giving everyone a “heads up” for a system that is not a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane yet.