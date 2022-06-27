Multiple People Dead And At Least 50 Injured After Amtrak Derails In Missouri

The MSHP confirmed three people have died after an Amtrak train derailed in Missouri Monday afternoon. Two people on board the train and one person in the dump truck. There are at least 50 injuries as of Monday evening.

Amtrak said in a statement the train collided with a truck at a public crossing near the city of Mendon at about 1:42 p.m. CT. There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the Amtrak train.

Amtrak said people who need immediate assistance with information about the train can call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.