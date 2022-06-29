3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Outside Of Columbia, South Carolina

The United States Geological Survey has revised the 3.3 magnitude earthquake to a magnitude 3.5.

This makes it the strongest of the 41 earthquakes to occur in this area since December 1st. Since this earthquake was shallow, it was felt as far north as Charlotte, North Carolina!

The 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 2:43 PM ET. In the 2 hours after that quake, there were 3 aftershocks. The first one a magnitude 2.1 occurring at 2:57 PM. The second a magnitude 1.9 at 4:02 PM and the third a magnitude 1.5 at 4:35 PM.