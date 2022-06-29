Charlotte Rocked By Elgin Earthquake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An earthquake in the Elgin area of South Carolina struck on Wednesday, June 29th. The 3.3 magnitude quake was felt as far as Charlotte.

The earthquake struck around 2:43 p.m. occurring just east of Elgin in Kershaw county according to the United States Geological Survey. (USGS)

USGS says residents in Charlotte and Matthews have reported shakes.

No injuries or damages were reported.

According to USGS, earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over the past few years. Last year, the city experienced the largest earthquake in over 100 years when a 5.1 magnitude quake hit Sparta, NC, and since then, dozens of aftershocks have continued to rattle the Carolinas.