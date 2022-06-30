Culver’s Stops by With Its First-Ever Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Culver’s is taking Wisconsin on the road this summer, as the 17-city “From Wisconsin With Love” tour stops in Charlotte on Thursday, June 30. The tour, which includes the first-ever Culver’s food truck, will be stopping by the NASCAR Hall of Fame and offering complimentary Fresh Frozen Custard and Wisconsin Cheese Curds from noon to 4 p.m.

Culver’s is proud of its small-town Sauk City, Wis., origin, and the food truck experience is reflective of the company’s roots. Wrapped in an eye-catching illustrated scene including farm fields, dairy cows and the Fresh Frozen Custard and Wisconsin Cheese Curds for which the brand has become famous in 25 states, the truck itself is a manifestation of the company’s history and commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience.

“It’s always been our mission to bring a little bit of Wisconsin to our guests through delicious food and a genuine commitment to caring for people, and this food truck allows us to take that mission on the road,” said Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver. “We can’t wait to bring the food truck to Charlotte and meet so many of our fantastic guests from all over the area.”

Beyond delivering a delicious treat to guests, Culver’s is also using the tour as an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to playing an active role in the communities it serves. In Charlotte, the company is partnering with the Steve Smith Family Foundation to help advance its mission of fostering awareness and prevention of domestic violence and the health, wellness and needs of underserved families and communities.

Members of the Steve Smith Family Foundation will be in attendance to educate guests on the foundation’s work in the Charlotte area and how members of the community can help. The festivities are part of a $10,000 donation that Culver’s has committed to the foundation.

The tour route currently includes 16 cities across 14 states, as well as a 17th destination to be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about how Culver’s is exporting Wisconsin and delighting guests nationwide in the “From Wisconsin With Love” tour, visit https://www.culvers.com/from-wisconsin-with-love.

